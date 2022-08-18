Dane Co. resolution proposes installing universal changing stations in county buildings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A resolution set to be introduced during the Dane County Board meeting on Thursday would make it a policy for universal changing stations to be placed in county facilities.

If passed, the resolution would enforce electric, height-adjustable changing stations to be added to where there is adequate space in county buildings.

District 10 Supervisor Aaron Collins will be introducing the resolution on Thursday.

“Dane County is a leader in progressive and inclusive policies and practices,” Collins said. “By providing equal access to restroom facilities to all members of our community we are continuing that commitment, and will hopefully be a leader for other units of governments as well as the business community.”

Collins explained that changing stations are present in most county facility already, but electric, height-adjustable tables will help provide a more inclusive option for people with disabilities and their caregivers.

A survey of disability advocacy organizations found 92.6% of respondents would be more likely to visit a public place with these types of facilities, Collins added.

Once it is introduced, officials explained that the resolution will go through committees and back to the Dane Co. Board in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.