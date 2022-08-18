Decision looms for Dane Co. jail referendum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. supervisors will decide Thursday night if the people who live in the county will get to weigh in directly on how much the county will spend to build a new jail. This week’s supervisor meeting coincides with the deadline given by Co. Executive Joe Parisi for the board either to sign off on the higher price tag now estimated for the current jail proposal or to make cuts to the plan.

In June, Parisi set the Aug. 18 deadline during a joint news conference with Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett after it was announced the estimated bill to replace the current facility at the City-County Building had jumped for a second time.

“Time is not on our side and after exploring options for close to a decade, the best and frankly only feasible plan is to put the jail to a public vote this fall,” Parisi said during the event.

At the time, Parisi’s call for supervisors to take the decision to the people, came after having determined that three-quarters of them would not back adding approximately $10 million to the $165.9 million already budgeted for the new jail. While that supermajority is needed to go ahead an up how much the county will spend, a simple majority would put the decision on the ballot.

Afterwards, Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle expressed concerns about the referendum, saying that would not be her first choice. She advocated for the supervisors considering other recommendations or adjustments to keep the project on track, saying, “I just think that that’s asking a lot of the public to try to get up to speed on all these very nuanced components.”

Because the county executive’s deadline involved how his office would determine how much it would need to borrow this fall, NBC15 News has asked how it would do so if the final decision did not happen until Election Day, in November, and will update this story with the response.

Supervisors had originally approved $148 million for the replacement jail, a proposal that would now likely cost at least $190 million after two rounds of projected increases, Parisi explained. The board scrapped that plan, though, the first time county officials predicted the cost would be higher.

In March, they shaved a floor off the original design and cut bedspace by a hundred after Parisi revealed the jail would cost more than expected. The new plan was predicted to run $165.9 million, an estimate that ballooned to $175.7 million in May. It’s that figure supervisors will be working with when they decide Thursday whether to hand the decision to voters.

Meanwhile, as the board weighed the referendum, its Black caucus offered up a newer design idea for an even smaller jail. This plan would slice off the sixth floor and cut the number of inmates the jail would hold from 825 to 725. A member of the caucus, Supervisor Dane Pellebon, argued the push for so many beds “implicitly assumes that we will not address the severe racial disparities that exist in our criminal justice system today.”

Supporters of this newest proposal argued that, by not spending more money on the jail, they would be able to spend those funds on expanding community services and doing so would further decrease the need for more space in the jail.

As the debate over what will replace the City-County building jail continues, Barrett, who has been highly critical of the conditions of the facility, has started moving some inmates out. Early this month, the Sheriff’s Office announced it would close the east section of the seventh floor, which it noted was the oldest portion of the jail. Barrett described his decision to move dozens of inmates to jails as far away as Oneida Co. a difficult one, but attributed it to “a lack of safe and humane jail space, along with ongoing staffing shortages.”

During the June news conference pushing for a referendum, Barrett contended the county has “embraced the most progressive criminal justice reforms in the country” and it has come to far along not to finish the job soon and to make the jail a more humane facility.

