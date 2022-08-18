Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold 12th annual K9 golf outing

Supporters of the K9 units will hit the greens on Sept. 9 at the Beaver Dam Country Club.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit is holding it’s 12th annual K9 golf outing!

Supporters of the K9 units will hit the greens on Sept. 9 at the Beaver Dam Country Club.

The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office said last year’s event was a huge success because of the donations of businesses and participants in the event.

All funds that are raised in the K9 golf outing help offset ongoing expenses for the K9 team, including equipment, training and veterinary costs.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for sponsorships and/or prize item donations for their silent auction.

This year’s event incorporates a website that allows participants to sponsor and register a golf team. You are also able to submit payment directly through the site.

Entry fees are $75 per person or $300 per foursome. This includes 18 holes with use of a cart and a lunch. There is a 100 golfer limit for the event.

The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle and raffle prizes.

