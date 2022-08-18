Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair

As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents.

Ava Finger and her dog Luna were honored at the 4-H Dog Project event. The duo won an award for being able to overcome the toughest of tasks.

Finger is paralyzed from the waist down after being in a bike accident several years ago. Being in a wheelchair is what makes her and Luna unique from other contestants…

While Luna can perform many tricks, Luna’s talents go far beyond dog competitions.

“We taught her how to do simple tasks for me,” Finger said. “She picks up my shoes in the morning and she can also push handicap (buttons)... we have her push those to open the doors.”

Even before competing in the 4-H Dog Project, Luna has always been Finger’s service dog ever since she was a puppy.

The constant bonding has fostered a special relationship between the two, and Finger used one word to describe it.

“Intimate,” Finger said. “She loves to sleep in my bed and she’ll jump up even at three in the morning.”

Following Wednesday’s event... Finger plans to continue training Luna and prepare for next year’s competition.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride

Latest News

Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath
As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents.
Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair
Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one...
A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties
MPD Latino Youth Academy 2022
MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community