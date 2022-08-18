Finding the best school supply deals

NBC15 went to three local retailers in the Madison area to compare the cost of prices.
NBC15 went to three local retailers in the Madison area to compare the cost of prices.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As kids head back to the classroom, families are looking to save where they can when it comes to buying for back-to-school.

According to the National Retail Federation, many consumers are seeing higher prices for school supplies.

NBC15 sent Gabriella Rusk on the hunt to find the best deals using the supply list for Madison second-graders at Leopold Elementary School.

She went to Target, Walmart, and Office Depot on Madison’s west side. Overall, Office Depot had the best deals on supplies and the most items in stock, followed by Target, and Walmart for the four items she shopped for.

Below is a breakdown of cost-per-item:

ItemTargetWalmartOffice Depot
1 Plastic Pencil Box or Fabric Case for Supplies$0.99$0.97$2.00
1 Child Size Scissors (Fiskars Brand preferred)$1.49$1.47$1.99 (for two)
24 Yellow #2 Pencils$6.29$5.98$4.49
1 70-page Spiral Wide-Ruled Notebook$0.75 *low in stock*$1.48 *low in stock*$0.50
TOTAL$10.04$10.44$9.47

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Latest News

Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof gear for everyday use
Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof gear for everyday use
Bluestone Safety bulletproof products.
Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof back-to-school gear
Spending on electronics is expected to show strong growth once again this year.
Technology tops back-to-school spending
Wisconsin DOJ joins coalition to protect student loan borrowers