Finding the best school supply deals
NBC15 went to three local retailers in the Madison area to compare the cost of prices.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As kids head back to the classroom, families are looking to save where they can when it comes to buying for back-to-school.
According to the National Retail Federation, many consumers are seeing higher prices for school supplies.
NBC15 sent Gabriella Rusk on the hunt to find the best deals using the supply list for Madison second-graders at Leopold Elementary School.
She went to Target, Walmart, and Office Depot on Madison’s west side. Overall, Office Depot had the best deals on supplies and the most items in stock, followed by Target, and Walmart for the four items she shopped for.
Below is a breakdown of cost-per-item:
|Item
|Target
|Walmart
|Office Depot
|1 Plastic Pencil Box or Fabric Case for Supplies
|$0.99
|$0.97
|$2.00
|1 Child Size Scissors (Fiskars Brand preferred)
|$1.49
|$1.47
|$1.99 (for two)
|24 Yellow #2 Pencils
|$6.29
|$5.98
|$4.49
|1 70-page Spiral Wide-Ruled Notebook
|$0.75 *low in stock*
|$1.48 *low in stock*
|$0.50
|TOTAL
|$10.04
|$10.44
|$9.47
