A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home.

Josh Tower, who plays Aaron Burr in the traveling cast for Hamilton, lived in Madison as a child while his mother, who is from Janesville, taught at the University of Wisconsin Madison. He then moved and grew up in Philadelphia and now lives in New York but still has family in Stoughton.

“We had a family reunion actually last Sunday in Stoughton. And yeah, it’s been it’s been really good and it’s kind of this this very family oriented place for you because this is where I spent a lot of my summers at least outside in my grandparents lived in North freedom Wisconsin,” Tower said.

This is not the first time Hamilton has been to Madison, Tower said if you have already seen the show live or on Disney+, it is still worth coming to see again in person.

“Disney+ is like every video that you put in, it’s always exactly the same. And that’s not what live theater is. It’s it’s literally the opposite. It’s different every night. Probably every second of the show,” Tower said.

He said this is the most meaningful show he has ever done and his favorite part is the diversity of the actors and the audience.

“It is nontraditional casting in a country that is, you know, its construct is an immigrant construct. You know what I mean? It’s so It’s beautiful, because all those guys were not from here. We think of them as the founding fathers, but they weren’t from here. You know? So it’s really beautiful to think of that kind of that through line and how to translate to our cast itself to the audience, and we look at look out there and also see a melting pot, pretty much and that’s that’s my favorite part of the show,” Tower said.

Tickets are still available for Hamilton at the Overture Center, the last performance is on Sunday.

