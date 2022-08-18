Incarcerated inmate violently assaulted Dodge Co. correctional officer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An incarcerated inmate was sentenced to a total of eight years for battery by a prisoner after assaulting a Dodge Co. correctional officer on Thursday.

The Waupun Correctional inmate, Timmy Johnson, assaulted the officer in 2019 after Johnson attempted to hide medication that was given to him by an officer, violating prison rules. When a conduct report came up regarding the attempt, another officer joined the conversation to mediate the tension between Johnson and the original officer. Johnson became angry and attacked the second officer. He struck the officer in the head over 20 times before a responding officer split the fight, Dodge Co. Court said.

After the assault, Dodge Co. Court explained the defendant bragged to other inmates about how badly he had beaten the officer.

District Attorney Kurt Komberg said, “The officers, in this case, demonstrated a stunning level of professionalism and duty in the manner they conducted themselves during the incident and the trial. I am honored to serve alongside them.”

Dodge Co. stated Johnson has been an inmate at Waupun Correctional since 2014 after he’d been sentenced to 50 years in prison for numerous charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree reckless homicide, and bribery of a public official. His record includes 16 prior criminal convictions.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.