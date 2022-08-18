Janesville police search for car linked to crash

Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair.

According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, when he cut off the other vehicle. The driver of that vehicle started following him, the report continued, until that first driver hit the brakes.

The tailing vehicle swerved to avoid a crash and went off the road, nearly hitting the pedestrian in a wheelchair, before going down the embankment and rolling, JPD reported. Its driver, who suffered a serious leg injury, remained trapped in the vehicle until emergency crews arrived.

The suspect vehicle was described as a blue or teal sedan, driven by a man in his 50s or 60s who had a dog in the front seat with him. Investigators checked cameras at nearby businesses but were unable to get a clear view.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or to leave a tip online via the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Latest News

Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Decision looms for Dane Co. jail referendum
NBC15 went to three local retailers in the Madison area to compare the cost of prices.
Finding the best school supply deals
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules