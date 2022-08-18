Janesville police search for car linked to crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair.

According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, when he cut off the other vehicle. The driver of that vehicle started following him, the report continued, until that first driver hit the brakes.

The tailing vehicle swerved to avoid a crash and went off the road, nearly hitting the pedestrian in a wheelchair, before going down the embankment and rolling, JPD reported. Its driver, who suffered a serious leg injury, remained trapped in the vehicle until emergency crews arrived.

The suspect vehicle was described as a blue or teal sedan, driven by a man in his 50s or 60s who had a dog in the front seat with him. Investigators checked cameras at nearby businesses but were unable to get a clear view.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or to leave a tip online via the P3Tips app.

