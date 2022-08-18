Man shot near downtown Madison

Police are investigating a shooting along E Main Street.
Once on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound and provided first aid.
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown.

According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police provided first aid to the victim and he was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD says they believe this was a targeted incident, but have no suspects. There is no threat to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

