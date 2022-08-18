Marquette Poll: Democratic candidates hold slight lead in U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Democratic candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial race are still leading ahead of their Republican counterparts one week after the primary elections determined the competitors, the results of a Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday showed.

Incumbent Governor Tony Evers’ support has fallen 3% since June, while Republican hopeful Tim Michels’ rose 2%. The wide 7% margin has closed since June, though Independent Party candidate Joan Beglinger was not included until August, the poll showed.

Table 1: Vote for Wisconsin Governor among registered voters

Poll Dates Evers Michels Beglinger 6/14-20 48 41 NA 8/10-15 45 43 7

As for the U.S. Senate race between Democratic-primary elect Mandela Barnes and Republican Senator Ron Johnson, the gap in support has opened between the two candidates.

Table 2: Vote for U.S. Senate among registered voters since June

Poll Dates Barnes Johnson Neither 6/14-20 46 44 1 8/10-15 51 44 1

The Marquette Law poll also showed that both Democratic and Republican voters strongly aligned behind their respective candidates in the gubernatorial and senate races. Independent voters seem to favor Gov. Evers by 14% in June and 4% more recently in August.

The survey, conducted August 10-15, measured the votes of 811 Wisconsin registered voters. Marquette Poll conductors say the results have a margin of error up to +/-4.2 points.

