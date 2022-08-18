MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community

Madison Police Department is holding a Latino youth academy this week to help bridge the gap between police and minority communities.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is holding a Latino Youth Academy this week to help bridge the gap between police and minority communities.

Police officials say there are often misunderstandings of who the department is and how it works in Madison, which they are working to address.

“We want to expose the kids and the families, for them to get to know us as the people we are, and the people behind the badge and the uniform,” Madison Police Detective Gracia Rodriguez said.

Twenty-eight kids across the Madison and Verona Area School Districts participated in the academy.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions including UW Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office also participated.

