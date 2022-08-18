Multiple weapons violations in Madison by early morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers found several shell casings early Thursday morning just thirty minutes after a shooting downtown.

MPD says officers arrived to the intersection of North Wickham Court and Tottenham Road where they found the casings, but not any property damage.

There are no reports of injuries either.

This is the second weapons violation Madison Police responded to on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.