Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer.

On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.

Officers found Fullilove suffering from the stab wound around 11:30 p.m. that night, in the 900 block of Mayfair Ave. when they responded to a reported weapons violation. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Over the weekend, investigators stated they believe the stabbing was not a random attack.

Fullilove’s death was one of two homicides that happened on Friday night, according to police. Just hours earlier, they responded to a shooting on Northport Drive. On Monday, the Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Corey Mitchell.

Their deaths marked the city’s fifth and sixth homicides this year. MPD is still searching for the suspects in both killings.

