Outdoor fun, food & beer on tap for the weekend!

Summer is flying by, and with only a few weekends left, why not make the most of the time by attending some fun summertime events?
By Leigh Mills
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Rob Gard from Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events in the Madison area featuring outdoor fun, food, beer and more!

Highlights include outdoor fun by the lake at The Edgewater, the MadLit music and spoken word series, a beer festival and Black Restaurant Week in Madison.

For more information and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

