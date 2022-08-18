Packers Kickoff Weekend includes free Train concert

Train will be Rachel Ray's house band next week. (AP Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Drops of Jupiter” rockers Train will help kickoff the Green Bay Packers 2022 season.

The Kickoff Weekend concert starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Train will perform outside Lambeau Field in the stadium’s northwest side parking lot.

The concert is free.

Parking is free in the Lambeau Field lots. It’s first-come, first served. Fans are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to the concert.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase in the parking lot and Titletown.

The festivities celebrate the Packers 2022 home opener on Sunday, Sept. 18. The Pack will host the Chicago Bears for a night game at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information on Kickoff Weekend.

