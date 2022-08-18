Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath

Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.(wcax)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean.

He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived.

Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police who answered the call of a stranger in the home ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. His pants were on the bathroom floor, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported.

The unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol, police said

No one residing in the home said they knew the man and don’t know how he got in. The man told police he lived in the home with his girlfriend. He continued to maintain he was in his own residence after officers told him he was in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from St. Paul.

The man is facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride

Latest News

Ava Finger and her dog, Luna.
Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair
As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents.
Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair
Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one...
A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties
MPD Latino Youth Academy 2022
MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community