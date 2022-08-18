Republicans block Evers spending plan for opioid settlement

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee objected Wednesday to Gov. Tony Evers’ plans to spend $31 million Wisconsin is slated to receive in a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over their role in the opioid crisis.

The state Department of Health Services received its first $6 million payment on July 29. The rest of the money is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

The agency has proposed spending the money on Narcan, a drug that can reverse overdose effects, new treatment facilities, helping tribes address overdose deaths and enhancing data collection.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Joint Finance Committee blocked the plan on Wednesday. The committee’s co-chairpersons, Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, said in a statement that they want to improve the plan. They didn’t elaborate.

“The opportunity to invest millions into getting people treatment, support, and services does not come along every day,” Evers said. “For these legislators to turn their backs on the people of Wisconsin, especially given increases in substance misuse and the mental and behavioral health challenges our state is facing today in the wake of the (COVID-19) pandemic, it simply defies logic.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Latest News

Wisconsin Statehouse
GOP questions delays at Evers’ licensing agency
Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules
Gov. Tony Evers (left) and Tim Michels will face off for Wisconsin governor in November.
Marquette Poll: Democratic candidates hold slight lead in U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races