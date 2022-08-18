Rodgers meets with young WRs, Love has best practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The urgency is ramping up as each day moves closer to roster cuts and the season opener at Minnesota.

There was plenty of patience for mistakes by young players, especially in the receiving corps, early in camp, but on Tuesday quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear the time is running out.

“Especially young receivers, got to be way more consistent. Bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We gotta get better in that area. I felt like the line held up for the most part which is good to see,” said Aaron Rodgers.

“Keep dropping the ball and you’re not going to be out there. It’s going to be the most reliable guys that are going to be out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There’s going to be physical mistakes, as we’ve talked about, but if you’re going out there and dropping the ball, and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy’s going to play.”

Rodgers voice carries a lot of weight in the Packers locker room, and it was heard even more on Wednesday. That’s as the MVP QB met with his young wide receiving corps before practice.

“Basically letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super high standard, all the legends that have been through here. It’s just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up. Just to get it really reiterated by him, it really put it in perspective,” said rookie wide receiver Samori Toure. “One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, if not the greatest, you’ve got to take it to heart. He’s the team leader. So, he’s definitely a voice that we listen too.”

“I think his comments yesterday was really about us as a group, and the importance. When you look at me, Allen, we’ve played with Aaron for a while now. So, we both understand what he’s looking for, but it’s about passing that message down to the other guys,” said Randall Cobb.

One receiver Rodgers is building chemistry with during the joint practices has been veteran Sammy Watkins. The Packers free agent addition had the first touchdown in the red zone period on Wednesday, and had one of his best weeks in camp against the Saints.

“That’s what makes him great and makes you want to be like ‘man I’ve got to know everything.’ Because to be on the field with a dude with his style of play and what he can do. I think that’s every wide receivers’ dream,” said Sammy Watkins.

The young receivers bounced back in day two against New Orleans, but it was quarterback Jordan Love throwing four touchdowns in team periods. Romeo Doubs, Juwann Winfree and Somari Toure accounting for the scores. The last coming in a near perfect pass from Love to Toure for a 50 yard TD.

“I don’t think anyone on the offensive side was happy with the day we had yesterday. Just from presnap penalties, just not executing the plays the right way. We just kind of told everybody, lock into the details, focus a little more today. We got kind of a feel for what they’re going to be doing. Think today we had a good day, everybody just responded to that. Being comfortable, confident right now, getting those reps. Putting it all together and going out there and making plays right now,” said Jordan Love.

Wednesday could have been considered the best practice of what’s been an impressive training camp for the former first round pick. While it is Love’s third camp with the Packers, the past two days have been his first experience in joint practices after he missed last year’s with the Jets due to a shoulder injury.

“Good to see a different defense, get a different look from what we’ve been going against all of camp. Get some new competition. There’s a lot of juice going around. I think I missed out on it last year, but I think these joint practices are good,” said Love.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.