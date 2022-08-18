Scattered Showers As We Head Toward the Weekend

More sunshine is expected today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sunshine Today
  • Isolated Showers Friday
  • Showers Likely Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A broad region of high-pressure remains in place across the Great Lakes. More sunshine and a little warmer conditions will be seen for today. Highs are expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The main forecast headline is a weak and slow-moving area of low-pressure which will move into the region for the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible well NW of Madison today. Those chances for rain arrive for Friday and continue into the weekend. The rain will be scattered so there will be plenty of dry time as well.

The highest probability for rain arrives on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 70s given the cloud cover and rain chances.

After a few showers on Sunday, the system departs to the East and sunshine returns to Wisconsin. Highs next week will climb back to near 80.

