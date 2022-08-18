School bus drivers remind other drivers to slow down, pay attention

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the school year nears and more school buses return to the streets, bus drivers are looking to give other drivers a refresher on road safety.

School bus drivers said others on the road drive too fast, and driving too fast could cost up to a $300 ticket, or worse, a child’s life.

“Even though you think you’ve got a clear lane of traffic, a little child could be popping out somewhere,” Waunakee Lamers Bus Lines manager Thom Ludlow said.

Ludlow said drivers should be slowing down and staying at least 20 feet away from a school bus, especially on River Road in Waunakee.

“River Road seems to be almost one a day if not more than one a day going through red lights. I’m not sure if people are just in an extreme hurry and they’re trying to use it as a shortcut from 19 to 113 or what they’re doing or why they’re not stopping,” Ludlow said.

As bus drivers hit a button inside of the bus one time, its lights turn yellow, signaling other drivers should slow down because the bus is about to stop.

When the bus driver hits the button again, the lights will turn red. That means they are stopping and the stop sign will go out. If you pass a bus during that time and the bus driver catches your license plate, they can report you.

Other people can also keep an eye out and report drivers who aren’t following safety rules.

“As a parent, I can catch a plate and report it to the bus company and the bus company can take it from there,” River Road resident and mother Tiffany Schultz said.

Schultz said she worries drivers don’t pay enough attention and then all the sudden, they drive through a school bus’s stop sign.

“Over time, I’ve kind of figured out who’s going to stop and who’s not going to stop. If I see them coming and I’m like, ‘Yep this one’s not going to stop,’ I keep my eye on them,” Schultz said.

Schultz said if you drive on River Road and want to avoid a ticket, leave five minutes earlier.

Ludlow agrees and said since school starts in September, he hopes drivers start to pay more attention because it could prevent a deadly crash.

“If you see children standing out by the driveway, please be careful around the children. It’s a very difficult thing to remember because you have a tendency to just fly through because you’re doing it every day,” Ludlow said.

Ludlow also said bus companies are planning to install cameras on school buses in the near future so they can get a picture of every driver who disobeys the law. Although cameras are too expensive right now, he said it’s a future safety goal for Waunakee bus drivers.

