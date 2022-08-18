Three area health care providers presented with Health Care Hero awards

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three healthcare workers were recognized for their dedication to their professions and presented with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Hero awards.

A Health Care Advisory Board evaluated those nominated for the award and selected three who go above and beyond the call of duty in performing their responsibilities, the board said.

Congressman Bryan Steil presented the awards to the providers Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He says the recipients are more than deserving of the recognition.

“One who’s given her personal cell phone number to make sure that patients were able to access care,” Steil said. “Another that when she had COVID, was checking in with patients in hospice, providing comforting care in patients final days. And another woman in our emergency room, and our emergency rooms have been one of our most challenged areas in all of healthcare, who really continues to solve problems and help patients.”

Congressman Stiel added that it is easy for people to only notice the negativity occurring in society, and that the award ceremony was a reminder of the good in our community.

“We see what’s challenged in our community, sometimes we see the least amongst us, and today it’s a great moment to pause and say, ‘although we do have challenges, we also have a spectacular community to call home.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Latest News

As the school year nears and more school buses return to the streets, bus drivers are looking...
School bus drivers remind other drivers to slow down, pay attention
Incarcerated inmate violently assaulted Dodge Co. correctional officer
Destination Madison's Rob Gard shares four fun events going on in the Madison area the weekend...
Outdoor fun, food & beer on tap for the weekend!
Afghanistan Family Finds resettling challenging in Wisconsin
Afghanistan family finds resettling challenging in Wisconsin