Three area health care providers presented with Health Care Hero awards

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three healthcare workers were recognized for their dedication to their professions and presented with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Hero awards.

A Health Care Advisory Board evaluated those nominated for the award and selected three who go above and beyond the call of duty in performing their responsibilities, the board said.

Congressman Bryan Steil presented the awards to the providers Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He says the recipients are more than deserving of the recognition.

“One who’s given her personal cell phone number to make sure that patients were able to access care,” Steil said. “Another that when she had COVID, was checking in with patients in hospice, providing comforting care in patients final days. And another woman in our emergency room, and our emergency rooms have been one of our most challenged areas in all of healthcare, who really continues to solve problems and help patients.”

Congressman Stiel added that it is easy for people to only notice the negativity occurring in society, and that the award ceremony was a reminder of the good in our community.

“We see what’s challenged in our community, sometimes we see the least amongst us, and today it’s a great moment to pause and say, ‘although we do have challenges, we also have a spectacular community to call home.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.