Tow truck hauling semi veers into median to avoid hitting vehicles in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tow truck hauling a semi had to veer into the median of US 151 to avoid striking slowed vehicles in front of him in a construction zone, Grant County officials reported.

Authorities with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:35 am. on US 151 near mile marker 21 in the Township of Platteville for reports of a tow truck that had entered a construction zone and hit several orange traffic barrels. It was also reported that the vehicle was facing southbound in the northbound lanes of the roadway.

Deputies determined that the 24-year-old man from Dubuque was hauling a full size semi and loaded semi-trailer, which made its total weight around 79,000 pounds. He told officials that he was driving southbound on Highway 151 when he went over a slight hill and didn’t realize he was entering a construction zone with a lane closure.

As he saw several vehicles in front of him hitting the brakes and slowing down, the driver also attempted to slow down. However, authorities said he knew he wouldn’t be able to stop in time. The driver told the sheriff’s office that he drove into the median and then crossed over into the northbound lanes of the highway, coming to a stop facing in the opposite direction of the highway.

No one was injured during the incident, officials said. The tow truck received minor damage to the front bumper and was able to be drive away from the area with the semi in tow. The semi tractor had moderate damage to its undercarriage, officials stated.

Authorities cited the man for driving too fast for conditions. They also noted that there were multiple orange warning signs leading up to the construction zone and a digital message board in Lafayette County that alerted drivers to it.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.