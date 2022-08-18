US announces new efforts against monkeypox

New, reported monkeypox cases have jumped over 20% worldwide in one week. (CNN, WHO, POOL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Biden administration is ramping up its efforts against monkeypox.

On Thursday, U.S. health officials announced an additional 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available.

They are planning to make the vaccine available onsite at large-scale gatherings of gay and bisexual men, a community hard-hit by the virus. They’re also outlining a plan to make treatment for monkeypox more accessible.

More than 13,500 cases have now been found in the U.S.

While intimate contact is the highest-risk form of spread, the White House says other populations could also become more vulnerable to monkeypox, including college students, sports teams and children at day care centers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Latest News

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Rushdie’s attacker indicted, expected to appear in court