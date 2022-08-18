US Atty.: Madison drug dealer sentenced after large quantities found

(WILX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after being convicted as part of drug investigation in the Wisconsin capital that netted hundreds of grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana among other drugs, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Chaz Morris was ordered to spend 78 months behind bars following his May 20 conviction for possessing over 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm. During Morris’ sentencing, Judge William Conley pointed out that Morris continued to sell drugs, even after his alleged accomplice, Myron Macon, was arrested.

When announcing Morris’ sentence, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea listed multiple instances early last year where members of the Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force (DCNTF) bought between 30 and 50 grams of crack cocaine from Macon for between $2,000 and $3,000 and noted that Morris had been the one handling the drugs during the transaction.

In March 2021, DCNTF task force members served search warrants on two locations that prosecutors said Morris and Macon leased under fake names. In the one leased under Morris’ pseudonym, investigators reported finding:

  • 718 grams of cocaine,
  • 49 grams of fentanyl,
  • 101 grams of heroin,
  • 2,297 grams of marijuana, and
  • $4,950 in cash

Later in the year, the Dane Co. agents again bought crack cocaine from Morris several times before returning on Sept. 9 with a search warrant for the new home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office recounted. This time they found:

  • 78 grams of fentanyl,
  • 83 grams of cocaine,
  • 27 grams of methamphetamine,
  • 31 grams of marijuana, and
  • $11,914 in cash

Prosecutors said the agents also recovered a stolen handgun Morris allegedly through from a second-story balcony.

During the time of the searches, Morris was out on bond from a 2019 drug trafficking case. Court records show a long criminal history for Morris, which Conley also referenced during his sentencing, which includes an ongoing case from 2020 in Dane Co. in which he is accused of possession with the intent to deliver heroin and cocaine.

Macon pleaded guilty on June 1 to possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

