Volunteers with UW-Madison, PPG paint murals at newly expanded UW building

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers from paint supplier PPG and the University of Wisconsin-Madison partnered with a local artist Thursday to create a series of murals at a newly expanded UW building.

Participants gathered at the UW South Madison Partnership office on Park Street to create the art project, which features murals on five interior walls of the building.

The organizations collaborated with Lilada Gee, a Madison-based artist, whose style is described as bold and colorful, according to the UW.

Volunteer and member of UW’s Odyssey Project Char Braxton said each of the five murals contain lots of color to also represent our colorful community.

“The people in the South Madison community, the UW community, and communities worldwide,” Braxton said. “And then also the colors represent our thoughts, you know how different we think, but we’re still one.”

Braxton said the experience was a wonderful opportunity to get to know people from different neighborhoods and backgrounds, and she hopes the community continues to host collaborative events.

“When people get together and do something, there’s a bond created. And we learn more about different cultures and we learn more about different people and we create new friends.”

The UW South Madison Partnership opened in 2015 and is an initiative to foster relationships with the South Madison community, the UW said.

