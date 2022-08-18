Wet Weekend: Scattered showers and a few storms likely

Key Takeaways

On-and-off rain for Friday; a few storms possible

Rain coverage increases on Saturday

Sunshine returns early next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The main forecast focus is a mid-level wave - bringing rounds of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this weekend. As of Thursday afternoon, a few showers had drifted into central Wisconsin - well NW of Madison. A few spotty showers are possible late tonight, but rain chances will go up into Friday as the mid-level wave moves closer.

Lows drop into the lower 60s with some scattered clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 80s as the on-and-off rain showers roll into Wisconsin. Since the rain will be scattered in nature, there will be plenty of dry time on Friday. The severe threat appears low throughout the weekend, but a few isolated storms are possible.

Rainfall coverage increases on Saturday as the mid-level wave and surface low-pressure move overhead. A few storms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

As low-pressure pulls away, rain chances diminish late Sunday. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s Saturday & Sunday due to the extra cloud cover. Next week features a broad ridging pattern over the western U.S. - with a few disturbances traveling in NW flow aloft. Sunshine is expected with highs in the lower 80s.

