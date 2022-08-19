3 arrested after warrant served at Baraboo home

(Source: WBRC FOX6 News)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Friday following a search of a Baraboo home that yielded heroin, fentanyl, and related paraphernalia, the city’s police department reported.

The search warrant was served at a home in the 500 block of 4th Street by the Sauk Co. Drug Task Force, the BPD report indicated. The three people who were there at the time were all taken into custody.

The trio, who range in age from 26 to 36 years old, all hail from Baraboo and were all booked on probation and parole warrants only.

The police department stated more counts, including possession of the drugs allegedly found at the scene and maintaining a drug dwelling, could end up being referred to the Sauk Co. District Attorney’s Office as its investigation into the case continues.

The Sauk Co. Drug Task force is an inter-department effort comprised of nine law enforcement agencies ranging from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Ho-Chunk Nation Police Dept. to the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office and multiple city police departments.

