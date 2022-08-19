August 19 marks 30 years since disappearance of Laurie Depies

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 30 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies.

Depies was last seen on Aug. 19, 1992. Depies was 20-years-old when she disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex in the former Town of the Menasha. (It is now known as Fox Crossing.)

Laurie would be 50 years-old today.

Depies worked at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. On the day of her disappearance, a co-worker had walked her to her vehicle after work. A witness stated her vehicle was heard coming into the parking lot of her boyfriend’s complex at 310 West Wilson Avenue, but she never went inside the apartment.

Depies’s gray Volkswagen Rabbit was later found locked with a Styrofoam cup of soda on top.

Foul play is suspected.

Police evidence photo of Laurie Depies's VW Rabbit

In June, Action 2 News reported on a podcast looking into the cold case of Laurie Depies.

“Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” spent an episode on notorious serial killer, David Spanbauer, and his potential connection to the case. It also dissected Larry Dewayne Hall, the convict who confessed in 2010, to kidnapping and killing Depies -- but authorities couldn’t connect him to the crime.

An episode then introduced the case for a possible suspect referred to as “Tim.”

“The man we will discuss today is different. He’s not, to the best of our knowledge incarcerated, he’s never linked himself to the case through any admission of involvement as Larry Hall did, and unlike David Spanbauer he’s not deceased. For these reasons, we’ll be respecting his legal right to privacy by using a pseudonym, we’ll call him ‘Tim’, which is not his real name,” says narrator, Dr. Jordan Karsten, Associate Professor at UW Oshkosh.

According to the podcast, “Tim” worked at the Fox River Mall and he was part of a group of mall workers, including Depies, who would socialize with one another. There are reports that “Tim” asked Laurie Depies out, on the day she disappeared, but she turned him down because she had a boyfriend. “Tim’s” potential connections to the crime, according to the podcast, grow from there.

“He was supposed to show up a party, the night that Laurie goes missing, and he’s not there for at least a couple of hours. When he shows up, he freaks out the other people at the party, which they have told other folks. And then at that point, you’ve got someone that’s missing, at the time acting erratically, and then he goes onto a life crime and a lot of that crime is violence against women,” adds Dr. Karsten.

According to Karsten, unlike the rest of the young adults, who worked with Depies at the mall, “Tim” didn’t aid in the search for her either. Instead, he seemingly disappeared. But, by introducing listeners to “Tim”, Karsten is hoping to jog someone’s memory.

He says, “If he was involved, and we don’t know if he was, but if he was involved and he told anybody anything or insinuated something to somebody, we’re hoping by publicizing it via the podcast, via the media that those people who just have a little bit of information can just come forward so that can help investigators in this case that’s 30 years old.”

“Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” is available wherever you get your podcasts.

Depies is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. She has a tattoo on her right ankle that looks like a squid. She wore contacts that may have been brown. Again, she would be 50-years-old today.

If you have information, submit a tip to the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov/

FBI report on Laurie Depies: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/vicap/missing-persons/laurie-jean-depies

NAMUS report on Laurie Depies: https://namus.nij.ojp.gov/case/MP9076

