Barry pursues recount in Wisconsin 2nd District GOP primary

Erik Olsen (left) and Charity Barry are separated by 74 votes in the Republican primary for the...
Erik Olsen (left) and Charity Barry are separated by 74 votes in the Republican primary for the 2nd District Congressional seat.(Campaign Photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A candidate who narrowly lost a Wisconsin Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount.

Charity Barry said Thursday she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd District primary Aug. 9. The official canvass showed Olsen’s margin over Barry, a landscaping supervisor, came in a race with more than 43,000 ballots cast.

Barry’s petition, submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, requests a hand recount. The recount is expected to begin Saturday morning.

The liberal-leaning 2nd District covers a swath of southern Wisconsin that includes the city of Madison and Dane County as well as all or portions of five other counties. The GOP winner will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in November.

Separately, Republican Adam Steen said Thursday he would mount a write-in challenge to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Steen, a political newcomer, narrowly lost to Vos after Steen was endorsed by Donald Trump over Vos’ refusal to pursue decertification of the 2020 election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act

Latest News

Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
Wisconsin Statehouse
GOP questions delays at Evers’ licensing agency
Republicans block Evers spending plan for opioid settlement
Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship