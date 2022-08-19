Water rescue underway at Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded to Lake Mendota early Friday morning after receiving a report a person spotted floating in the water.

The person who reported it told authorities that the individual in the water was face down in the lake. The body was first seen around 6 a.m. behind the pier at the UW Memorial Union about 15 feet from the shore.

Multiple emergency responders, including a dive team, have gathered along the pier.

This news is still developing. NBC15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

