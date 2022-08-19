Check out a local company for new back-to-school gear this year!

By Leigh Mills
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some new gear for your students, a Madison-based company has some great options to consider!

NBC15 sat down with Fenrici Founder and CEO Mike Zhang on Monday to talk about some of the new products the company is featuring ahead of the upcoming academic year.

The company makes backpacks and lunchboxes with a purpose — a portion of the proceeds support research and funding of rare pediatric diseases through the national nonprofit Global Genes.

To check out a full list of products from Fenrici, visit their website.

