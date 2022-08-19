Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison

Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019.

Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Judge Conley stated that Thomas ignored the Court’s order and had to be held accountable for his actions. Conley also stated that Thomas’ decision to abandon the sentence increases time away from his family and is likely to impact his security level in federal prison negatively.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act

Latest News

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
UW Health welcomes new facility dog, Cola, the the American Family Children's Hospital.
A new comfort dog comes to American Family Children’s Hospital
POLICE LIGHTS
Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot
Local Madison company Fenrici has some great options for back-to-school gear for your kids as...
Check out a local company for new back-to-school gear this year!