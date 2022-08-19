Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019.

Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Judge Conley stated that Thomas ignored the Court’s order and had to be held accountable for his actions. Conley also stated that Thomas’ decision to abandon the sentence increases time away from his family and is likely to impact his security level in federal prison negatively.

