Dane Co. board approves $2 million in food pantry aid

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two million dollars of COVID-19 relief funds were set aside Thursday night to help local food pantries as higher food prices spurs higher demand from them.

Dane Co. supervisors signed off on the allocation of American Rescue Plan dollars to help non-profit food panties. Additionally, Badger Prairie Needs Network will get nearly $100,000 to help the organization buy a truck that will allow them to collect food from donation sites.

“Through this program, we hope to keep the shelves of food pantries well stocked and provide our local food pantries with the financial boost they need to serve our community during this difficult time,” Co. Executive Joe Parisi explained in a statement about the initiative.

The county traced the increased need for food pantries to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when job loss helped drive increased use of food banks. Now, high inflation has left more people needing help to round out their food budget. As a result, the greater demand means pantries need more food, and the higher prices mean they will need to pay more for it.

“Many Dane County households are facing economic stress from rising prices. Our local food pantries are working around the clock to provide residents affordable, nutritious food, but they need more support,” Parisi added.

The statement explained to qualify organizations will need to be charitable, tax-exempt non-profits dedicated to food security. The Dane Co. Dept. of Human Services will reach out to qualifying pantries with information on how they can apply.

