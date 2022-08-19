Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say

By Grace Hodgman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department.

The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John Q Hammons Drive.

The guest who reported the incident did not see who fired the shots, according to the report.

MPD officers found no damages or injuries.

