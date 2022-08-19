Friday Football Blitz: Week one preview

By Leah Doherty
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Week 1 Scores
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the start of a brand new high school football season in Wisconsin, which means the return of the Friday Football Blitz.

For week one, the game of the week is between defending state champion Waunakee and DeForest.

Waunakee defeated Homestead in November to take home the Division 1 state title and finished their season with an undefeated 13-0 record.

Head Warriors Football Coach, Pat Rice, said fans can still expect to see Waunakee’s brand of football this season, with a spread offense and multiple 40 defense. However, Rice emphasized that this is a new team who is ready to write their own story.

“Each year we look at it as a different chapter different journey,” Rice said. “What we did last year you know is history and nobody can really take it away from us. So this group is ready to forge it’s own chapter and write it’s own legacy. It’s exciting, there’s a number of new kids and we’re ready to get it going.”

DeForest finished the 2021 regular season with a 9-2 overall record, losing in Level 2 of playoffs to Menomonie 29-25.

