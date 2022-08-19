High School Football: Watch out for scattered showers/a few storms
The wet weekend will feature some dry time -- bring an umbrella if you’ll be outside!
Key Takeaways
- Scattered showers and a few storms this evening
- Another round of scattered rain showers/storms on Saturday - there will be dry time!
- Sunshine is back late Sunday into early next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this evening as an area of low-pressure spins into Wisconsin. The scattered nature of the rain will make for some dry time. Although, a few showers could become super soakers. If you’re heading out to a high school football game tonight - be sure to include an umbrella!
While severe weather chances are low, some embedded lightning and thunder is possible. Rain coverage decreases overnight with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.
The low will be directly overhead overnight and begin shifting East on Saturday. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon. Coverage will remain scattered, so there will be dry periods mixed with light to moderate showers.
By Sunday, the low-pressure system will continue moving East. Although a few showers are possible East of Madison, clearing should begin during the afternoon and continue into Monday.
Sunshine is expected early next week with highs in the lower 80s on Monday/Tuesday. NW flow means a few disturbances may roll through at times. Low rain chances have been added to the forecast beginning Wednesday.
