Japan wants young people to drink more alcohol

(Michael K. Dakota)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOKYO (CNN) - The Japanese government is trying to get its younger population to drink more alcohol.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s liquor tax revenues have dropped, partially because sales at bars and other establishments have dropped.

That’s why Japanese officials have launched the ‘Sake Viva!’ campaign for ideas to get more people to drink up. Contestants have until September 9 to submit applications. The winning plan will be backed an commercialized.

Not everyone is head-over-heels with the plan. Some people have commented on social media that encouraging people to drink could lead to problems down the road.

