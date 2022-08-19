Madison Children’s Museum opens pay-what-you-can café

Marlie enjoys her mac-and-cheese at the Madison Children's Museum.
Marlie enjoys her mac-and-cheese at the Madison Children's Museum.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Children’s Museum is tackling food insecurity among kids, opening a café where families pay only what they can.

“This is great,” Angela Haskin, a museum guest, said. “Eat what you need. Pay what you can.”

Little John’s Lunchbox saw its grand opening Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Children learn better and play better when they do not have empty stomachs,” Deb Gilpin, president and CEO of the museum, said to visitors.

The café, located near the main entrance of the museum, includes coolers for visitors to take, heat up and check out on their own. The museum partners with nonprofit Little John’s, which supplies chef-made meals from excess ingredients at grocery stores.

“Watching someone go hungry is one of the hardest things I struggle with,” Founder and Chef Dave Heide said. “For me food is love.”

Gilpin said, “Food insecurity in children is through the roof. It’s kind of a silent thing that’s happening all over the country. This is our direct way of getting at changing that without shame.”

Heide explained why the café is self-serve. He said, “Sometimes that’s a barrier to food access is if you have to tell someone you can only afford a lesser amount. We wanted to make sure that this food was accessible to everyone. We don’t want you to have a barrier.”

The concept is also sparking conversations between adults and children.

“We’ve talked about it a little bit and explained some families don’t have as much opportunity to pay money for meals and have special treats out,” Lenna Stevens said, “And that it’s special that we can pay money and help to fund other families having access to these meals when we come here too.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz: Week one preview
3 arrested after warrant served at Baraboo home
Jail bars in a prison
Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin