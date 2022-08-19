Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place Thursday at Madison College.

As a part of the Forward Festival, the college hosted a tour showcasing the school’s robotic machinery and technology.

Officials talked about common perceptions of the manufacturing industry, ways it’s transforming and how it’s an appealing industry for entrepreneurs.

“It’s changing,” President of Develop LLC Matt Moseman said. “There is more opportunities happening than ever before in manufacturing. If you’re interested in technology, if you’re interested in writing about what’s happening in manufacturing, the services are just exploding.”

Moseman said the manufacturing industry is continuing to improve workspaces by making them safer and cleaner environments.

“Perception is reality,” Moseman said. “In the past manufacturing was perceived to be a dirty, dangerous job. That is really changing with what everybody is doing in the manufacturing industry today.”

Forward Festival continues Friday, Aug. 19 with several events throughout the day.

