Man found dead after crash in Iowa County

ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead Thursday after authorities say his vehicle crashed in Iowa County.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 3:20 p.m. for a crash near County Road K and Knight Hollow Road in Arena.

Officials believe the driver, identified as Ralph Reeson, was driving northbound on County Road K and did not make the roadway’s curves. The Arena man was the only person inside his vehicle.

Emergency responders found Reeson dead at the scene.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The sheriff’s office and Iowa Co. Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash.

