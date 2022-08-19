Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ is in 2nd place on the final day of voting

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WMTV) - On the final day of voting, a Wisconsin boy stands on the cusp of proving he has America’s best mullet. Emmitt Bailey, the aptly nicknamed ‘Mullet Boy,’ currently sits in second place in the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championship.

Emmitt currently holds a big lead over the boy who’s in third place, but the Menomonie boy will need some help to make an ‘epic’ comeback to claim the top slot from the current leader: Epic Orta.

FinalistVotes
Epic Orta6,332
Emmit Bailey5,466
William Dale Ramsey3,269
Axel Wenzel2,824
Jack Grant2,129
Results as of Friday at 6 a.m.
Wisconsin kids in Bold

Voting will end at 10:59 p.m. CDT. Click here to vote on the contest’s website.

“It’s extremely fun to watch the votes, so it started out at, I think there was 600 kids that made the Facebook cut,” Emmitt’s dad Eric Bailey explained in an interview shortly after the finalists were announced. “Then they went to 100 and then all of the sudden we were watching the votes and he kept climbing, and climbing, and climbing, and then it went to the 25.”

Mullet Boy isn’t the only Wisconsin kid who is all business in the front and party in the back. Brillion’s Axel Wenzel is just a few hundred votes from claiming the bronze.

Axel Wenzel
Axel Wenzel(Mullet Champ, LLC)

All in all, though, Wisconsin’s two top mullet-rockin’ kids will likely finish in the top five of the approximately two dozen finalists. No other state has two kids ranked that highly. You’d have to drop down to the seventh and eighth spots to find two boys from the same state (Arkansas).

