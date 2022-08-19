MPD looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two suspects who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Tomkins Dr. overnight on July 24 for reports of a theft.

The suspects can be seen committing the theft on nearby camera footage.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact MPD at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com. Anyone who provides information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in rewards.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.