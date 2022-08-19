MPD: Women admit vehicle was stolen but, disagree on who crashed it

The stolen vehicle struck a pole and a fire hydrant before flipping, Madison police report.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two woman involved in a rollover wreck admitted to investigators that they knew the vehicle they were in was stolen; however, when it came to who was driving, they pointed the finger at the other person, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to the MPD report, the vehicle had been reported stolen from Brink Lounge, in the 700 block of E. Washington Ave., around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. Approximately an hour later, officers were called to the intersection of Atwood Ave. and Elmside Blvd., a little more than two miles away, in response a single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, investigators determined the vehicle crossed the centerline while traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver swerved to avoid crashing into another vehicle and collided with planter, the MPD report continued. After hitting the planter, the stolen Subaru struck a fire hydrant and electrical pole before rolling onto its roof.

When officers arrived, the women who were in the vehicle each said the other person had been driving, according to MPD. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MG&E crews closed the road so they could repair the electrical wires, the report noted.

