Scattered Showers this Weekend

Sunshine returns next week
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Spotty Showers Today
  • Weekend Rain Chances
  • Cooler Weekend Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will slowly move through the region over the weekend bringing rounds of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The low is currently centered near the Twin Cities. Ahead of the low, a few spotty showers will be moving through Wisconsin today. Highs today will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Since the rain will be scattered in nature, there will be plenty of dry time on Friday.

Rainfall coverage increases on Saturday as the surface low moves overhead. A few storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. As low-pressure pulls away, rain chances diminish Sunday. Highs will only top out in the middle and upper 70s Saturday & Sunday due to the extra cloud cover.

Next week features high over the western and central United States. Sunshine is expected with highs in the lower 80s.

