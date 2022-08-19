Sun Prairie crash sends both vehicles into apartment building

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three families were forced from their homes late Thursday night after a crash in Sun Prairie sent both vehicles careening into their apartment building.

No one inside the apartments or either vehicle was injured in the incident which happened shortly after 10 p.m. Investigators determined the two drivers were heading south on Hwy. 151 when one of them struck the other.

The force of the collision sent the vehicles through a small field, across the apartment building’s driveway, and into the ground floor garages under the complex, which is in the 200 block of Broadway Drive. Cleanup crews have already collected toppled bricks and support beams and gathered them into a large pile next to the damaged garages.

One of the drivers was taken into custody on a count of operating while intoxicated, the Sun Prairie Police Department said. It did not identify if that person had been in the vehicle that hit the other one or the vehicle that was struck.

The crash remains under investigation, the police department noted, adding that other charges could be coming.

