Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time.

According to MPD’s initial report, the sergeant was responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance around in the 2400 block of Winnebago St. and caught up to the couple while at a shopping center about a half-mile away.

A friend of the victim had made the call, MPD noted. When the sergeant found the suspect and the victim in a parking lot, in the 2900 block of E. Washington Ave., they were together inside a vehicle, MPD explained. He managed to get the victim out of the vehicle but was himself still partially inside it when the suspect decided to drive off.

The report indicated the sergeant was dragged “throughout the parking lot” before the suspect fled the scene. Investigators say they know who the suspect is and that he has several active warrants, including two for domestic battery, against him. The suspect’s name was not released; however, to protect the investigation, MPD noted.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital to have his injuries treated and has since been discharged, the report stated. It concluded with the department offering its full support to the sergeant as he recovers.

