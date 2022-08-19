Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.

Madison City Planner Angela Puerta says it is the fifth meeting, preparing both town and city members for the move. Members of the Streets Division, Engineering Division, Water Utility, Building Inspection, Metro, Mayor’s Office, Madison Police Department, and Madison Fire Department fielded questions Thursday night from town members on what joining the city means for them.

“This is a very unprecedented transition for us; we’ve never welcomed more than five-thousand new residents, so that’s why it’s important we keep them informed,” said Puerta.

Staff from various city departments fielded questions ranging from detailing changes to trash routes to how road repairs will proceed to what park maintenance looks like going forward. People like Town of Madison resident Rafael Chavez attended the meeting to prepare for any changes the move means for him.

“I know that regulations and ways to do things are different, and so, I want to be prepared,” said Chavez, who has lived in the town of Madison for 22 years. “I want to know in advance what I have to do.”

The meeting at Arbor Covenant Church is far from the last before the town joins the City of Madison.

The City’s Plan Commission will host a virtual meeting on zoning on August 29 at 5:30 p.m. The Common Council will host a public hearing on September 6 at 6:45 p.m. to discuss the zoning of town properties at the City-County Building and over Zoom.

Puerta says of the over 6,000 people living in the Town of Madison, over 5,000 will become part of the City of Madison, and roughly 1,000 will join Fitchburg. She says the last day the Town of Madison will exist is October 31.

