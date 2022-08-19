Uncooperative driver arrested after a hit and run, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested for his 9th drunk driving offense on Thursday after officers found intoxicants, drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs and marijuana in his car, Madison police report.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the intersection of N. Stoughton Road and Kinsman Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched after a hit and run incident after receiving reports that a truck towing a camper hit the victim’s vehicle, according to the MPD.

The report says police found two males near the suspect truck and camper. Both men said that a third man unknown to them was the driver of the vehicle.

One of the men eventually admitted to being the driver and was arrested for his 9th drunk driving offense and a parole hold.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.