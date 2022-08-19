UW-Platteville celebrates opening of new engineering building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is celebrating the opening of its new engineering building.

UW-Platteville’s new $55 million Sesquicentennial Hall is set to open on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The 200,000-square-foot building is adjacent to the Busby Hall of Engineering. The complex now works to support interdisciplinary engineering and computer science.

The Huff Family Innovation Center is in the center of the building, which will be one of the largest makerspaces in the Midwest. The space will be used for students to collaborate and create, using tools in woodworking, metals, 3D printing, robotics, textiles and more.

A main feature of the new building is its sustainable design. The building has features that double as teaching tools, including a visible stormwater system, a rooftop solar array and an accessible green roof.

The grand opening to the building will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. and will be held at the corner of Southwest Rd. and Longhorn Dr. The public can tour the building following the ceremony.

