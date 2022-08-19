UW-Platteville celebrates opening of new engineering building

Sesquicentennial Hall
Sesquicentennial Hall(University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is celebrating the opening of its new engineering building.

UW-Platteville’s new $55 million Sesquicentennial Hall is set to open on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The 200,000-square-foot building is adjacent to the Busby Hall of Engineering. The complex now works to support interdisciplinary engineering and computer science.

The Huff Family Innovation Center is in the center of the building, which will be one of the largest makerspaces in the Midwest. The space will be used for students to collaborate and create, using tools in woodworking, metals, 3D printing, robotics, textiles and more.

A main feature of the new building is its sustainable design. The building has features that double as teaching tools, including a visible stormwater system, a rooftop solar array and an accessible green roof.

The grand opening to the building will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. and will be held at the corner of Southwest Rd. and Longhorn Dr. The public can tour the building following the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Latest News

Volunteers with UW-Madison, PPG paint murals at newly expanded UW building
Three area health care providers presented with Health Care Hero awards
As the school year nears and more school buses return to the streets, bus drivers are looking...
School bus drivers remind other drivers to slow down, pay attention
Volunteers with UW-Madison, PPG paint murals at newly expanded UW building
Volunteers with UW-Madison, PPG paint murals at newly expanded UW building