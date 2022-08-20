Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a three-year hiatus, the Rape Crisis Center held their annual and premier fundraiser Java Jive Saturday morning.

Community members gathered at Breese Stevens Field where they enjoyed breakfast foods and drinks from some of Madison’s most beloved bakeries and shops, all while raising money for survivors of sexual violence. Java Jive traditions such as the raffle and silent auction returned. The event also featured live music and a DJ.

Co-Executive Director at Rape Crisis Center Dana Pellebon said the fundraiser is essential in keeping services free for those harmed by sexual violence.

“This event really helps make sure services that are available to the residents of Dane County continue to be free of service, so we’re so grateful and excited that people are here today,” Pellebon said.

You can find out more about the Rape Crisis Center and its services at www.thercc.org. Their 24/7 hotline is staffed by area advocates and can be reached at (608) 251-7273.

